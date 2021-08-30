Flooding and landslide in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Flash Update #1

● According to the report from Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the flooding and rain-induced landslides triggered by high intensity rain on 28 August have affected North Luwu, Wajo, Soppeng, and Bone Regency, South Sulawesi.

● According to the BNPB, a total of 14,175 families or 62,860 persons have reportedly been affected with the following details:

➢ North Luwu Regency: 1,178 families/5,565 persons affected

➢ Wajo Regency: 6,635 families/22,130 persons affected

➢ Soppeng Regency: 6,062 families/33,665 persons affected

➢ Bone Regency: 300 families/1,500 persons affected

● As of 30 August at 0700 HRS UTC+7, 12,763 houses, 12 bridges, 8 roads, 29 schools, 4 health facilities, 40 places of worship, and 11 other public facilities were affected and rain-induced landslides.

● According to the report flood waters ranging from a depth of 10 to 200 cm