Flood mitigation efforts still in progress, Jokowi says

The government is working to mitigate and prevent flooding in regions across the country, especially in Jakarta, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has said in response to the severe floods in the capital city that followed heavy rains from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

“The government is still working on this and our efforts have yet to be complete -- for example [the construction of] the Cimahi and Ciawi dams [in West Java]. Their construction will perhaps be completed by next year. Everything must be completed,” Jokowi told journalists in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

He added that both the central and regional governments must work together to solve the problem.

Massive floods inundated Greater Jakarta on Wednesday, the first day of 2020, after heavy rains pounded the capital and its peripheral areas since New Year’s Eve. Floodwaters deluged housing areas and other facilities, such as railway tracks and the Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta.

State-owned electricity company PLN temporarily shut down electricity in 724 flood-hit areas across the city to prevent electricity-related accidents.

Authorities had recorded at least one resident of Kemayoran, Central Jakarta -- identified as 16-year-old Alvico Arif Ardana -- who died from being electrocuted during the flooding on Wednesday.

Heavy rains throughout New Year’s Eve had also inundated regions in Bengkulu and West Java, including a section of the 116-kilometer Cikampek-Palimanan (Cipali) toll road.

“People’s safety should be the priority. [Authorities] should work together to provide safety for the affected residents,” Jokowi said.

He added that officials had been instructed to restore public facilities affected by the floods, so they would function normally again. (kuk)