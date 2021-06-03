Indonesia

Flood Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2021)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting the Java Island (in particular the West Java Province) since 1 June, causing river overflow (particularly the Cisupload river) and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) report, as of 2 June, two injured people, 1,762 affected people, around 500 damaged houses and one collapsed house across Bandung Regency (West Java Province).

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over western Java Island.

