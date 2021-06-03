Flood Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting the Java Island (in particular the West Java Province) since 1 June, causing river overflow (particularly the Cisupload river) and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) report, as of 2 June, two injured people, 1,762 affected people, around 500 damaged houses and one collapsed house across Bandung Regency (West Java Province).