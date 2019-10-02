02 Oct 2019

Flash Update No. 03 – M 6.5 Earthquake in Ambon, Indonesia – 02 October 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (348.66 KB)

Indonesia

• Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which was later updated as magnitude 6.5, struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, 26 September 2019, at 06:46 (UTC+7). The earthquake was reported to have a shallow focus at 10-km depth, located about 40-km north east of Ambon (3.38°S,128.43°E).

• As of 01 October 2019, BMKG reported a total of 782 aftershocks, with 82 felt in Kairatu, Masohi, and Banda. Presently, aftershocks are still occurring, with the latest reported magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurring at 09:34 (UTC+7) today, 02 October 2019.

• According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), there are false rumours being spread that a large earthquake and tsunami will occur soon. In addition to the felt aftershocks, this has caused people to be afraid to return to their homes and evacuate to higher ground, where they are harder to be reached. This would also explain the fluctuations in the number of displaced people, as shown in the graph above. BNPB has been actively denouncing the false rumours, including making a statement on local television this morning (02 October 2019), and approaching evacuees to convince them to return to their homes.

• BNPB established an emergency response post, set up refugee tents at Haukussy Hospital and Tulehu Hospital, and provided the following aid: 15 refugee tents, 1 field tent, 1 portable light tower, 419 mattresses, 500 blankets, 200 family kits, 500 sets of clothing. Currently, the disaster is still within national capacities.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.