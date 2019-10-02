Flash Update No. 03 – M 6.5 Earthquake in Ambon, Indonesia – 02 October 2019

Indonesia

• Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which was later updated as magnitude 6.5, struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, 26 September 2019, at 06:46 (UTC+7). The earthquake was reported to have a shallow focus at 10-km depth, located about 40-km north east of Ambon (3.38°S,128.43°E).

• As of 01 October 2019, BMKG reported a total of 782 aftershocks, with 82 felt in Kairatu, Masohi, and Banda. Presently, aftershocks are still occurring, with the latest reported magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurring at 09:34 (UTC+7) today, 02 October 2019.

• According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), there are false rumours being spread that a large earthquake and tsunami will occur soon. In addition to the felt aftershocks, this has caused people to be afraid to return to their homes and evacuate to higher ground, where they are harder to be reached. This would also explain the fluctuations in the number of displaced people, as shown in the graph above. BNPB has been actively denouncing the false rumours, including making a statement on local television this morning (02 October 2019), and approaching evacuees to convince them to return to their homes.

• BNPB established an emergency response post, set up refugee tents at Haukussy Hospital and Tulehu Hospital, and provided the following aid: 15 refugee tents, 1 field tent, 1 portable light tower, 419 mattresses, 500 blankets, 200 family kits, 500 sets of clothing. Currently, the disaster is still within national capacities.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and will issue updates should there be any significant development.