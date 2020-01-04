Flash Update No. 03 - Flooding in Jakarta Metropolitan Area, Indonesia - 04 January 2020
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Report
Published on 04 Jan 2020 — View Original
Indonesia
- The National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) has created a joint portal to gather near-real time activities and situation monitoring from the ground-zero. Apart from coordination and technical support, BNPB has also sent a letter to provincial governors and local disaster management authorities (BPBDs) to encourage respective BPBDS in heightening preparedness and disaster risk reduction efforts during the rainy season in 2020.