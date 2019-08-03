Flash Update No. 02 – M7.4 Earthquake in Southwest Banten, Indonesia – 03 August 2019
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Report
Published on 03 Aug 2019
- A M6.9 earthquake with 48-km depth, struck Banten on Friday (02 Aug 2019) at 19:03 (UTC+7) evening where the tremors were felt in Jakarta, Bandung, and several parts of Java and Sumatra. The earthquake, which preliminarily identified as M7.4 with 10km depth, was felt 1-5 seconds in Lampung area, and was felt 5-20 seconds in Java.
- Authorities had called on people living in coastal areas to move to higher ground but not to panic. Earlier, officials said the quake may have a maximum potential to generate a tsunami as high as 3 meters, the warning was lifted two hours later when no wave materialised.
- The strong quake was felt in the capital Jakarta where buildings swayed and people rushed out of high-rise buildings. According to BNPB, one (1) person died of a heart attack amid the panic and one (1) elderly man died after feeling exhausted during the evacuation. Furthermore, in Lampung (Sumatra), as many as 1,000 people returned home, after taking shelter in the gubernatorial office in the Lampung province during the evacuation.
- In addition, the earthquake have caused damaged to several public infrastructures such as mosques, offices, and educational centres.
- Currently, the provincial DMO (BPBD) is leading the coordination with the local DMO to conduct rapid monitoring and assessment on the ground, and also to support the evacuation procedure. Soon after the earthquake struck, BNPB sent the Rapid Response Teams (TRC) to ground zero, to support the local government in conducting post disaster assessment, together with several ministries and agencies, National Police, and National Army.
- Based on BNPB press conference (03 Aug 2019), situation is normalised and currently most of internally displaced people have return to their homes. BNPB also convey their appreciation and praise the people in the affected areas for their responsiveness to follow the evacuation procedure. • The situation is within government of Indonesia capacity.