16 Jul 2019

Flash Update No. 02 – M7.2 Earthquake in North Maluku, Indonesia – 16 July 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Indonesia

• On Sunday, 14 July 2019, at 16:10 (UTC+7) North Maluku Province was jolted by M7.2 earthquake. According to BMKG, the epicentre of the quake is located on the mainland, and occur due to the activity of Sorong-Bacan Fault which has been rattle seven (7) times since the year of 1923 to 2007 with history in impacting nearby areas with shake intensity level VIVIII.

• Based on the preliminary assessment of the impact, The Head of South Halmahera Regency has been declared a status of emergency response for seven (7) days, starting from 15 to 21 July 2019).

BNPB has sent their Rapid Response Teams (TRC) to the ground zero to assist the local DMO for post disaster assessment and providing drones to monitor several remote areas. On the other hand, the local government of South Halmahera Regency have provided several evacuation points. The local government also in close coordination with Indonesia’s Armed Forces (TNI) and National police of Indonesia (POLRI), to support with relief items and logistical assistance for the affected people.

• Some challenges in the field include limited access to the affected areas, due to island and remote topography, where some areas can only be accessed by water transport such as speed boat and ferry, or by plane.

• There have been 65 aftershocks were reported as per 15 July 2019 at 07:00 (UTC+7), more than half of the quake was felt in several areas.

BNPB, local DMO (BPBD), and the local government of South Halmahera Regency are continue their efforts to reach several affected areas. Meanwhile, thousands of people who lived near the shore are still in the evacuation centres at the higher ground.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation, and will issue updates should there be any significant development

