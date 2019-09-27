Flash Update No. 02 – M 6.5 Earthquake in Ambon, Indonesia – 27 Sep 2019

Indonesia

• Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake which was later updated as magnitude 6.5, struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, 26 September 2019, at 06:46 (UTC+7). The earthquake was reported to have a shallow focus at 10-km depth, located about 40-km north east of Ambon (3.43°S,128.46°E). As of today, 27 September 2019 at 06:00 (UTC+7), there were 239 aftershocks with 41 quakes felt.

• According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), the rapid needs assessment is still ongoing and the local government has received support from several agencies to continue the emergency response efforts in the field, together with BNPB. Currently, the disaster is still within national capacities.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

NEEDS:

• Shelter: 20 family tents, 30,000 tarpaulins, 20,000 blankets, 15,000 mats and mattresses, 20,000 lighting devices.

• Hygiene: diapers, sanitary napkins, water tanks, latrines.

• Food: 120 packages of baby foods, 20,000 packages of food and drinks (mineral water).

• Others: medicines, trauma care for children and teenagers.