Flash Update No. 02 – Flooding in Jakarta Metropolitan Area, Indonesia – 03 January 2020

Indonesia

• Floods in Jakarta Metropolitan Area have receded in several locations on Thursday morning (2 January 2020). According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) the floods have massively occurred due to several factors, including the high rainfall intensities and river sedimentation. In addition, the barren area on the riverside has also caused water absorption rate decrease. The heavy rains since 31 December 2019 also have caused several localised landslides in Bogor, West Java Province; Tangerang and Lebak, Banten Province, which taken casualties into account.

• After the coordination meeting yesterday, 2 January 2020, BNPB has coordinated with the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) to apply Weather Modification Technology (Teknologi Modifikasi Cuaca-TMC) to increase rainfall rate, which will be directed to make landfall either in Sunda Strait area, or Jatiluhur and Jatigede dams, depend on the prevailing winds. The TMC will consist of 4 sorties, in which 2 will start at 09:00 (UTC+7) and the other two will be executed in the following afternoon.

• BNPB is actively coordinating with other relevant agencies, both at strategic and tactical levels. While the assessment on the ground is still on-going, the incident is within the capacity of the national government of Indonesia.

• The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported at the coordination meeting yesterday that in addition to the expected continued rains until next week, the tidal wave during 5-6 January 2020 is forecast to increase up to 30-60 cm which may detain water volume inland.

• The AHA Centre stands ready to support BNPB, and is continuously monitoring the situation. The Centre will issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.