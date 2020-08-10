FLASH UPDATE: No. 01 – Sinabung Volcano Eruption, Indonesia – 10 Aug 2020

Indonesia

According to MAGMA Indonesia of the Kementerian Energi dan Sumber Daya Mineral - Republik Indonesia (Kementerian ESDM - RI), Mount Sinabung in Northern Sumatra erupted on Monday, 10 August 2020, at 10:16 WIB and again at 11:17 WIB with observed ash column heights of ± 5000 m and ± 2000 m above the peak respectively (± 7460 m, and ± 4460 m above sea level respectively). The ash column was observed to be gray with thick intensity towards the east and southeast. Both eruptions were recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 120 mm with the first having a duration of 1785 seconds and the second one, 2246 seconds.

Based on the limited data available, it is estimated that 14,486 people, 3,219 households, and $172 Million (USD) of infrastructure* are within 10 km (6 miles) and more likely to be adversely impacted, and that 168,136 people, 37,364 households, and $2.54 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are 10-30 km (6-18 miles) from the volcano. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available by official sources. *The cost represents the total replacement value of the infrastructure. (source: PDC Global)

Authorities advise to keep monitoring advisories from official sources as well as to wear masks in the event of an ashfall.