FLASH UPDATE: No. 01 – Sinabung Volcano Eruption, Indonesia – 10 Aug 2020
According to MAGMA Indonesia of the Kementerian Energi dan Sumber Daya Mineral - Republik Indonesia (Kementerian ESDM - RI), Mount Sinabung in Northern Sumatra erupted on Monday, 10 August 2020, at 10:16 WIB and again at 11:17 WIB with observed ash column heights of ± 5000 m and ± 2000 m above the peak respectively (± 7460 m, and ± 4460 m above sea level respectively). The ash column was observed to be gray with thick intensity towards the east and southeast. Both eruptions were recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 120 mm with the first having a duration of 1785 seconds and the second one, 2246 seconds.
Based on the limited data available, it is estimated that 14,486 people, 3,219 households, and $172 Million (USD) of infrastructure* are within 10 km (6 miles) and more likely to be adversely impacted, and that 168,136 people, 37,364 households, and $2.54 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are 10-30 km (6-18 miles) from the volcano. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available by official sources. *The cost represents the total replacement value of the infrastructure. (source: PDC Global)
Authorities advise to keep monitoring advisories from official sources as well as to wear masks in the event of an ashfall.
The AHA Centre will continue to monitor the situation and issue necessary updates.