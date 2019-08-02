Flash Update No. 01 – M7.4 Earthquake in Southwest Banten, Indonesia – 02 August 2019

Indonesia

• Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Southwest Banten on Friday, 02 August 2019, at 19:03:21 (UTC+7). The earthquake is reported to have a shallow (shallower quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes) epicentre at 10-km depth, which is located about 147-km off the coast of Sumur.

• Shortly after, Indonesia Tsunami Early Warning System (InaTEWS) issued standby alert (SIAGA) in Banten and Lampung areas, this alert means these areas exposed to potential tsunami hazard up to 3 m heights, this alert also recommends authorities to conduct immediate evacuation of communities along and near the shores, on the following areas: Pandeglang South Part (Banten); Pandeglang Panaitan Island (Banten); Lampung-West Pesisir-Selatan (Lampung). In addition, several areas in Bengkulu and West Java Provinces were given advisory (WASPADA) to immediately direct the community to stay away from the beaches and banks of the river.

• The tsunami warning has ended at 21:35 (UTC+7), while assessment on the ground is still occurring. According to BIG website, several real-time gauges in Lampung and Banten coastlines were observed to have less than 0,5 m water disturbances.

• Authorities strictly advise the general public to follow tsunami early warning directives from BNPB,

BPBD, and BMKG.

• Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 60-km from the epicenter. Fortunately, models do not show a significant concentration of population within this radius.

• Initial reports suggest as high as Intensity V (moderate) is felt in the nearest coastal towns.

• Based on Hazard Exposure Estimation of the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS), more than 160,000 people were exposed to the earthquake. Most of these people are located outside the critical 60-km area.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.