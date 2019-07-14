Flash Update No. 01 – M7.2 Earthquake in North Maluku, Indonesia – 14 July 2019

Indonesia

• Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck North Maluku Province on Sunday, 14 July 2019, at 16:10 (UTC+7). The earthquake is reported to have a shallow epicentre at 10-km depth, which is located about 62-km north east of Labuha town (0.59°S,128.06°E).

• According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Organisation (BNPB), Labuha endured Intensity VI, or strong shaking. While several other areas are reported to have experienced light to moderate shaking, such as Intensity V in Weda, and Intensity IV in Maba, Soasiu, and Ternate.

• The earthquake is reported to have caused panic in several areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages yet, the Local Emergency Management Authorities and local governments are conducting rapid assessment due to expected damages.

• The earthquake is believed to have no potential to trigger tsunami, but six (6) aftershocks with at least magnitude 5.0 are already reported (see map on the next page):

M5.2, 14-Jul-19, 16:28:40 (UTC+7), 0.75°S, 128.18°E, 10 km depth 2. M5.8, 14-Jul-19, 16:43:47 (UTC+7), 0.78°S, 127.68°E, 10 km depth 3. M5.0, 14-Jul-19, 16:54:49 (UTC+7), 0.87°S, 128.39°E, 10 km depth 4. M5.4, 14-Jul-19, 17:05:22 (UTC+7), 0.61°S, 127.96°E, 10 km depth 5. M5.4, 14-Jul-19, 17:26:59 (UTC+7), 0.60°S, 127.79°E, 10 km depth 6. M5.0, 14-Jul-19, 18:52:28 (UTC+7), 0.51°S, 127.90°E, 10 km depth • Based on Hazard Exposure Estimation of the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System, about 120,000 people were directly exposed to the earthquake.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.