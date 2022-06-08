Flash Update: No. 01 – M5.8 earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia – 8 June 2022

● OVERVIEW: At 1232 HRS UTC+7, a Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake with a depth of 23.56 km occurred 40 km West-Southwest of Mamuju, Indonesia (BMKG).

● ANALYSIS: Preliminary analysis indicate that this is a moderate earthquake, but it is very shallow (shallower quakes tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes). Earthquakes of this depth and magnitude tend to result to moderate to severe shaking within 80.0 km from the epicentre (DMRS).

● EXPOSURE: It is estimated that 689,625 people, 172,406 households, and $10.9 Million (USD) of infrastructure (total replacement value) are within 80.0 km of the epicentre (DMRS).

● IMPACTS: BNPB report as of 1700 HRS UTC+7

o 4 injuries reported and have been referred to a hospital in Mamuju Regency

o 3 evacuation centres have been established in Makara Stadium, Office of the Governor of West Sulawesi Province, and TVRI Office in Mamuju Regency in anticipation of aftershocks

o 20,000 persons evacuated their homes into the Vocational High School Kota Tinggi (SMK Kota Tinggi), Majene Regency in anticipation of aftershocks o The record for damaged houses is still under data collection

● PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

o The local disaster management agency of West Sulawesi Province conducted a quick review and has coordinated with relevant agencies. The community in the affected area has been evacuated and tents have been sent up at the Mamuju General Hospital.

o The local disaster management agency of Mamuju Regency and the response team are doing a quick assessment and evacuation and data collection is still underway

o Urgent needs that been identified include instant food, logistics, blankets, and tents (family tents and isolation tents)

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available