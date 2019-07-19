Flash Update No. 01 – M5.8 Earthquake in Bali, Indonesia – 19 July 2019

Indonesia

• A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Bali on Tuesday, 16 July 2019 at 07:18 (UTC+7). According to BMKG, the epicentre has a depth of 68 km, and was located on 114.54 °E and 9.11°S, 83 km southwest of Nusa Dua. Besides Nusa Dua, tremors were also felt in several others areas, including Denpasar, Lombok and Jember. BMKG also revealed that the earthquake has a oblique-thrust fault mechanism due to the subduction of Indo-Australian oceanic plate to Eurasian Plate.

• Historically, Bali at least had experience of six (6) strong earthquakes since 1815-2011 with magnitudes ranging 6.3 to 7.0. One of the earthquakes, which occurred on 1917, brought thousands of casualties after several areas experienced intensity levels VII-VIII.

• The local disaster management organisation (BPBD) of Bali, reported that the number of damaged buildings including houses, schools, temples, and other public facilities did not increase since the last assessment conducted on 18 July 2019.

• Since the disaster is still managed within the local capacity, BNPB is rapidly monitoring the situation. BNPB is also encouraging the locals to keep calm and avoid sharing hoaxes.

• The estimated cost of damages could reach up to USD 52,264.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation, and will issue updates should there be any significant development