Flash Update No. 01 – M 7.1 in North Maluku, Indonesia – 15 November 2019

Indonesia

• An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 (previously reported as 7.4) at a depth of 73 km has occurred on 14 November 2019 at 23:17 (UTC+7), with its epicenter at 134 km West of Jailolo Sea, Indonesia, according to Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

• Recorded intensities: IV-V Bitung, IV-V Manado, III-IV Gorontalo, III-IV Ternate, II Buol • Previously, BMKG gave early warning of a tsunami after the main M 7.1 earthquake, and subsequently lifted the warning at 01:45 (UTC+7) on 15 November 2019. BMKG then updated reports of tsunami waves with heights of 0.6 meters in Ternate, 0.9 meters in Jailolo and 0.10 meters in Bitung.

• According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), the earthquake caused slight damages in Ternate City, with 6 lightly damaged houses and 2 slightly damaged churches.

• A joint team, consisting of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), and the Indonesian National Police (Polri), is conducting a rapid assessment related to the earthquake.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue an update should there be any significant development of the situation.