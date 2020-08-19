Flash Update No. 01 – M 6.9 and M 6.8 Earthquakes Sumatra, Indonesia – 19 August 2020

Indonesia

At 05:23 AM and 05:29 AM of 19 Aug 2020, two tectonic earthquakes rocked the Bengkulu Region. (1) M 6.9 100° 54’35”E, 4°30’0”S with a depth of 10km Located 165 km, -58° West-Northwest of Enggano. (2) M 6.8 101°33’36”E, 3°44’24”S with a depth of 11km Located 77 km, -86° West-Northwest of Bengkulu (source: InaSAFE, BNPB, BMKG)

Considering the location of the epicentres and the depth of the hypocentre, the earthquakes that occurred are results of the activity of the Indo-Australian Plate Subduction under the Eurasian Plate. Analysis shows that the earthquakes have a thrust fault mechanism according to the Head of Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) Earthquake and Tsunami Centre.

Further, according to BMKG, the shock of this earthquake was felt in Bengkulu City, North Bengkulu, Mukomuko, Seluma, Kepahiang IV MMI (During the daytime it was felt by many people in the house, outside by several people, broken pottery, windows / doors creaking and walls sounding), Bengkulu Selatan, Kaur, Curup, Lebong III MMI (Vibration felt real in the house as if a truck was passing by), Lubuk Linggau II-III MMI (Vibration felt by several people in the house up to vibrations feeling as if a truck was passing by), Padang, Painan, and Mentawai II MMI (Vibration felt by several people). Until now there has been no report of the impact of the damage caused by the earthquake. Modeling results show that this earthquake DOES NOT have a TSUNAMI POTENTIAL.

BMKG monitoring results showed that there were five aftershocks with magnitudes M3.4 to M4.9.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) and Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global), these are strong earthquakes, and are very shallow (shallower quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes.) Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 200.0 km (124.27 miles) from the epicenter. It is estimated that 1.72 Million people, 382,780 households, and $33.6 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are concentrated within this radius. *total replacement cost