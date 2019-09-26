Flash Update No. 01 – M 6.5 Earthquake in Ambon, Indonesia – 26 Sep 2019

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake which later updated as 6.5 magnitude, struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, 26 September 2019, at 06:46 (UTC+7). The earthquake is reported to have a shallow epicentre at 10-km depth, which is located about 40-km north east of Ambon (3.43°S,128.46°E). The earthquake was followed by a M 5.6 aftershock with 10-km depth at 07:39 (UTC+7) and located 18-km north east of Ambon (3.63°S,128.36°E) Ambon and Piru endured Intensity VI, or strong shaking. While several other areas are reported to have experienced light to moderate shaking, such as Intensity V in Masohi, and Intensity IV in Namlea and Namrole.