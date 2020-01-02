Flash Update No. 01 – Flooding in Jakarta Metropolitan Area, Indonesia – 02 January 2020

Indonesia

• The intermittent rain during year end of 2019 has caused massive flooding in Jakarta Metropolitan Area (JABODETABEK: Jakarta, Bogor and Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi). According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) a total 268 locations have been flooded since yesterday, 1 January 2019, with flow depth ranging from 0,2 – 2,5 m. The flood have also caused power outage and road closures, as well as cancelled flights as in-town airport was flooded. Today’s morning 2 January 2019 at 08:00 (UTC+7), Flood Emergency Response Meeting is held and led by Lt Gen. Doni Monardo, Head of BNPB.

• BNPB is actively monitoring and coordinating with other governmental agencies such as Local Disaster Management Authority (BPBD), The National Police, and The Indonesian Army to give assistance for the flood victims, particularly in supporting the evacuation process. As of yesterday’s evening, the immediate needs for the victims are include:

• Essentials: Foods, waters, and latrines.

• Health: Medicines and trauma healing.

• Others: Rubber boats, tarpaulins, clothes.

• The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded rainfall intensity on New Year’s Eve at 377 millimeters per day, according to an observation conducted at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta. This number is higher compare to the previous massive flooding in 2007. BMKG stated the high rainfall intensity was due to several factors, including the occurrence of a monsoon. BMKG also forecasts that the heavy rain may still continue until 7 January 2019.

• The AHA Centre has activated emergency observation request for satellite imagery, and is on stand-by if any form of assistance will be required. The centre is continuously monitoring and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.