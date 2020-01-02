02 Jan 2020

Flash Update No. 01 – Flooding in Jakarta Metropolitan Area, Indonesia – 02 January 2020

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 02 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (534.83 KB)

Indonesia

• The intermittent rain during year end of 2019 has caused massive flooding in Jakarta Metropolitan Area (JABODETABEK: Jakarta, Bogor and Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi). According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) a total 268 locations have been flooded since yesterday, 1 January 2019, with flow depth ranging from 0,2 – 2,5 m. The flood have also caused power outage and road closures, as well as cancelled flights as in-town airport was flooded. Today’s morning 2 January 2019 at 08:00 (UTC+7), Flood Emergency Response Meeting is held and led by Lt Gen. Doni Monardo, Head of BNPB.

• BNPB is actively monitoring and coordinating with other governmental agencies such as Local Disaster Management Authority (BPBD), The National Police, and The Indonesian Army to give assistance for the flood victims, particularly in supporting the evacuation process. As of yesterday’s evening, the immediate needs for the victims are include:

• Essentials: Foods, waters, and latrines.

• Health: Medicines and trauma healing.

• Others: Rubber boats, tarpaulins, clothes.

• The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded rainfall intensity on New Year’s Eve at 377 millimeters per day, according to an observation conducted at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta. This number is higher compare to the previous massive flooding in 2007. BMKG stated the high rainfall intensity was due to several factors, including the occurrence of a monsoon. BMKG also forecasts that the heavy rain may still continue until 7 January 2019.

• The AHA Centre has activated emergency observation request for satellite imagery, and is on stand-by if any form of assistance will be required. The centre is continuously monitoring and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.