Flash Update No. 01 – Flooding in Bandung Regency, Indonesia – 20 February 2020

Indonesia

• Continuous rainfall in West Java, Indonesia over the past few days resulted to flooding in several districts in Bandung Regency.

• The National Disaster Management Organisation of Indonesia, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), reported six (6) affected districts – Baleendah, Dayeuhkolot, Bojongsoang, Rancaengkek, Ciparay, and Solokan Jeruk.

• Latest BNPB reports indicate Baleendah District to be the most affected, with over 71,000 affected people; of which, 200 are displaced.

• The local disaster management organisation, Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD) of Bandung Regency, together with West Java Province BPBD and other local teams, is currently leading the emergency response.

• The National Meteorological and Hydrological Service, Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG), forecasts cloudy to lights rains in the next two (2) days (see figures below).

• According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), and Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) are all currently in the neutral phase; hence, there are no expected impact to local weather systems, at least in the next few days.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.