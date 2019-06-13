Flash Update: No. 01 - Flooding and landslide in east Kalimantan, Indonesia - 13 Jun 2019

Indonesia

Continuous rainfall in the region for the past few days resulted to flooding and rain-induced landslide in several provinces in Indonesia, with the most number of affected persons being recorded in East Kalimantan (to date). Three (3) areas were reported to be affected, namely Samarinda City, and Tenggarong Sebrang District and Tenggarong Sub-district (both in Kutai Kartanegara Regency).

A total of 26 villages (Samarinda: 8, Tenggarong Sebrang: 7, Tenggarong: 11) were reported to have been flooded, while 10 location points were reported to have suffered from rain-induced landslides.

According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Organisation (BNPB), the flooding and subsequent rain-induced landslide were caused by a combination of a lot of factors, including but not limited to (1) overflowing of the Bengkuring River which resulted to flood height ranging from 25 to 125 centimetres, (2) poor drainage in residential areas, and (3) location of residential areas in landslide-prone hillsides.

BPBD, BNPB, TNI, and other relevant agencies are working together to respond to the situation. Regular meetings have been conducted in the Command Post, located at the BPBD Office in Kutai Kartanegara Regency, to ensure coordinated response.Clearing of areas affected by landslide were jointly conducted by BPBD and District Public Works Agency, while public kitchens were established and relief distribution were conducted by BPBD and other relevant agencies. BPBD is continuously conducting data collection on affected population and damaged infrastructures.

Generally, flood has receded in affected areas and conditions are returning to normal; however, continuous rain still pose considerable threats. Flooding may reoccur and rain-induced landslide may happen in other area.