Flash Update: No. 01 – Earthquake in Central Maluku, Indonesia - 16 June 2021

Indonesia

● At 11:43 AM (GMT+7) of 16 June 2021, a M6.1 tectonic earthquake with epicentre at 129.56E, 3.39S and a depth of 10km (located 67 km southeast Central Maluku) rocked Central Maluku. (source: BMKG)

● Considering the location of the epicentres of the foreshock and aftershocks and the depth of the hypocentre, the earthquakes that occurred are results of the activity of the local fault. Analysis shows that the earthquakes have a normal fault mechanism according to Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG).

● According to BMKG, the shock of this earthquake was felt in Tehoru, Masohi, Bula, Kairatu, Saparua, and Wahai III MMI (Vibration felt in the house as if a truck was passing by) and Ambon II-III MMI (Vibration felt by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings. Hanged light object on the roof is swinging).

● BMKG monitoring results showed that there were sixteen (16) aftershocks with a maximum magnitude of M3.7 as of 16 June 2021 at 2:35 PM (GMT+7).

● According to BMKG, modelling results show that this earthquake DOES NOT have a TSUNAMI POTENTIAL, but based on the results of sea level observations by the BMKG TEHORU station, it shows that there is a sea level rise of 0.5 m that may caused by an underwater avalanche.

● Further, BMKG has released a warning for aftershocks and POTENTIAL TSUNAMI that may be caused by an underwater landslide. People in Japutih - Apiahu Beach in Seram Island, Maluku Tengah Regency are advised to move away from the beach and go to higher places.

● According to the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) and Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global), this is very shallow (shallower quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes). Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 80.0 km (49.71 miles) from the epicenter. It is estimated that 144,333 people, 32,074 households, and $729 Million (USD) of infrastructure (total replacement cost) are concentrated within this radius.

● Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) is monitoring the impacts of the M6.1 earthquake in the affected regencies/cities such as Central Maluku Regency, Eastern Seram Regency, Western Seram Regency and Ambon City.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates.