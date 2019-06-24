Flash Update #3 - Flooding in Sulawesi, Indonesia - 24 Jun 2019

Indonesia

Based on the official figures provided by BNPB, a total of 5,847 families and 22,573 people were affected in Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province. High intensities of rainfall have caused the river of Konaweeha, Lahambuti, and Rawa Aopa overflowed.

The local DMO (BPBD) of Konawe Regency have provided evacuation team and continuously observe the situation on the ground. In addition, the post-disaster diseases begin to occur and therefore, the disaster management rapid response teams (Tim Reaksi Tepat Penanggulangan Bencana/TRC PB) have provided health services in several incident command posts across the affected areas.

Indonesian minister of Public Works & Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, stated that PUPR will build three (3) dams for flood mitigation purposes in Konawe Regency, such as in Ladongi, Ameroro, and Peloksika.

A study that have been conducted by Ministry of Environment & Forestry of Indonesia (KemenLHK), shows that the current river discharge in North Konawe Regency is 8,500 m3 /s, while its capacity can only reach up to 5,000 m3 /s.

The Regent of North Konawe, Ruksamin, stated that there were no deaths reported.

However, the total damaged cost in North Konawe Regency is more than 47 million USD (674,8 billion IDR).