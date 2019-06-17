Flash Update #2 - Flooding Sulawesi, Indonesia - 17 Jun 2019

• According to The National Disaster Management Organisation of Indonesia, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), flooding in several regencies and provinces in Sulawesi are due to continuous rain which were further intensified by the prevailing Madden Julian Oscillation in the area.

• The local government of North Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province,

Indonesia, has extended the flood emergency response status for another two (2) weeks, until 30 June 2019.

• North Konawe Regency, is one of the most affected areas for flooding in Sulawesi since the start of the month. At least six (6) sub-districts were affected; while four (4) villages are still reportedly isolated due to damaged bridges in Landiwo, Tambakua, Landawe, and Langgikima sub-districts. Furthermore, several evacuation were conducted by BNPB via helicopters due to inaccessibility to the affected areas.

• In response to this disaster, BNPB coordinated with and provided assistance on disaster emergency response to local governments of affected areas. In addition, BNPB also assisted the local disaster management organisation (BPBD) in creating reports and administrative operations post. BNPB also provided relief assistance to the victims, such as family kits, hygiene kits, baby kits, blankets, rain coats, vests, and mattresses.

• Currently, this disaster event is well within the response capacity of Indonesia.

• AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.