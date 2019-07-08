Flash Update #1 - M7.0 Earthquake in Molucca Sea, Indonesia - 8 Jul 2019

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) recorded a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the north-eastern portion of Molucca Sea, about 133 km away from Ternate, North Maluku at 22:08:42 (UTC +7) of 07 July 2019, with a depth of 49 km.

Shortly, a tsunami warning was released by BMKG, advising evacuation and distance from beaches and coastlines. At 00:09:27 (UTC +7) of 08 July 2019, the tsunami warning was lifted.

While there are reports of strong shaking to infrastructures, and causing alarm and panic to residents, there were no reports on significant damages and/or casualties.

Based on the Earthquake Impact Report generated by InaSAFE of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and BMKG, about 500,000 were exposed to the effects of the earthquake. Majority of the exposed population were estimated to have experienced Intensity IV (light impact), with about an estimated 7% to have suffered from Intensity VI.