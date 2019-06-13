Flash Update #1 - Flooding Sulawesi, Indonesia - 13 Jun 2019

• Several provinces in Sulawesi were affected by flood due to the heavy rainfall. The National Disaster Management Organisation of Indonesia, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) the high-intensities rainfall may caused by the Madden Julian Oscillation effects as it entered the Indian Ocean.

• The flood occurred in the provinces of Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi which believed to be the most affected area, especially North Konawe subdistrict.

• The local government have declared flood response emergency status for 14 days from 2-14 June 2019 in North Konawe sub-district. The disaster affects 1,420 families, and 5,111 people were displaced. In addition, there are 1,235 houses are reported to be inundated while another 185 houses were damaged.

• According to BNPB , local DMO (BPBD) cannot reach several isolated areas due to the strong water current. Moreover, numbers of damaged public infrastructure like bridges are also the major obstacles for evacuation process and the delivery of logistical assistance.

• While responding to the disaster that occurred in several of these areas, BNPB continued to monitor and dispatch rapid response and assessment teams to the field.

• AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.