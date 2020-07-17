Indonesia

Flash flooding North Luwu, South Soulawesi, Indonesia, Flash Update #2

  • The Mayor of North Luwu has declared state of emergency at the affected region for 30 days (14 Jul – 12 Aug 2020).

  • According to LAPAN, based on satellite image observation 13 July 2020 moderate rainfall (101-300 mm) and heavy rainfall (301-400 mm) caused flooding and landslide multiple locations in North Luwu.

  • According to BMKG, moderate to heavy rain is forecasted to occur tomorrow 18 July 2020. It is advisable to avoid high risk areas such as riverbanks and steep slopes.

  • According to BNPB, rapid assessment team reported as of 17 July 2020 06:45 WIB, 3,627 households (14,483 person) were reportedly evacuated, and 30 fatalities have been recorded while the search is on-going for 15 persons missing (data collection are still being conducted).

  • Urgent needs that have been identified are water, medicine, blanket, female hygiene kits, toddler needs, adult diapers, and home cleaning equipment.

  • The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

