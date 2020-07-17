Flash flooding North Luwu, South Soulawesi, Indonesia, Flash Update #2

Indonesia

The Mayor of North Luwu has declared state of emergency at the affected region for 30 days (14 Jul – 12 Aug 2020).

According to LAPAN, based on satellite image observation 13 July 2020 moderate rainfall (101-300 mm) and heavy rainfall (301-400 mm) caused flooding and landslide multiple locations in North Luwu.

According to BMKG, moderate to heavy rain is forecasted to occur tomorrow 18 July 2020. It is advisable to avoid high risk areas such as riverbanks and steep slopes.

According to BNPB, rapid assessment team reported as of 17 July 2020 06:45 WIB, 3,627 households (14,483 person) were reportedly evacuated, and 30 fatalities have been recorded while the search is on-going for 15 persons missing (data collection are still being conducted).

Urgent needs that have been identified are water, medicine, blanket, female hygiene kits, toddler needs, adult diapers, and home cleaning equipment.