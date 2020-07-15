Flash flooding North Luwu, South Soulawesi, Indonesia, Flash Update #1

• High intensity rainfall in North Luwu District on 13 Jul 2020 19:00 WIB as well as the overflowing of the Masamba, Rongkang, and Rada rivers caused flooding in Masamba, Sabbang, Baebunta, South Baebunta, Malangke, and West Malangke Sub-districts according to Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB).

• According to the regional assessment of extremes by the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), there is a moderate increase in chance of a heavy rainfall event in Sulawesi from 13-19 Jul 2020. This is in accordance with the forecast of Indonesia's Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) regarding heavy rain intensity potential for Masamba area in North Luwu Regency today 15 Jul 2020. This should serve as a warning for the possibility of another heavy rainfall event which could possibly worsen the situation and disrupt ongoing evacuation, and search and rescue operations.

• According to BNPB, as of 14 Jul 2020 18:00 WIB, 4,930 households have reportedly been affected, and 16 fatalities and 10 injuries have been recorded while the search is ongoing for 46 missing persons (data collection is still being conducted).

• Evacuation operations are underway and the Red Cross building, Youth building, DPRD office, and North Luwu Mayor office are currently being used as evacuation centres.

• Reported damage to properties are now at 50 houses sustaining heavy damages and 450 houses with light damages and water and electricity services are still not available.

• North Luwu BPBD has deployed a team to conduct rapid response assessment and evacuation, search for victims, and establishment of temporary shelter for affected people are underway. • Urgent needs that have been identified are water, medicine, and food.

• The AHA Centre shall continue to monitor the situation for further developments and provide necessary updates.