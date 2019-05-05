Flash flood hits Samosir, one still missing

Apriadi Gunawan

The Jakarta Post

Medan / Sat, May 4, 2019 / 02:12 pm

A resident, identified as Tiarma Situmorang, 65, of Buntu Mauli village in Samosir regency, North Sumatra, has been reported missing after a flash flood hit her village on Friday afternoon. The flash flood occurred during heavy rain in the village.

The Samosir Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) said a joint team of military, BPBD and National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) personnel and community members had faced difficulties accessing the affected area.

“Officers are still trying to find information about other victims, but so far there has only been one report of a missing person,” Samosir BPBD head Mahler Tamba told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

Jenda, a resident of the village, said at least four houses were destroyed in the flood.

“The floodwaters, which contained rocks and mud, destroyed the houses,” Jenda said. (swd)