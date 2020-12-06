Final Evaluation of YAPPIKA-ActionAid Tsunami Emergency Response and Recovery Programme in Central Sulawesi Indonesia - Executive Summary

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

YAPPIKA-ActionAid Indonesia launched the emergency response and recovery (ERR) programme in three districts of Central Sulawesi from October 2018 to September 2020. This response was implemented to address the impact of the earthquake and tsunami that struck the area, and caused destruction to the environment, resulting in more than 100 000 people losing their homes and the loss of more than 4 000 lives. The programme aimed at helping the most vulnerable groups affected by the disaster, namely women and children, to regain their footing and well-being and have access to protection mechanisms in the face of the dire situation the tsunami created. The project also involved women taking up leadership roles as focal points in their respective communities, to address the humanitarian crisis and facilitate the restarting of their livelihood activities to support their household and community economy.

The evaluation aims at providing inputs for the improvement of humanitarian actions by ActionAid and other humanitarian agencies. It also provides an analysis on adherence to accountability measures in humanitarian responses, and the assurance that women and other vulnerable groups affected by this disaster have been adequately supported by the programme.

The Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS) are used as a basic framework for the evaluation with reference to several other standards, such as ActionAid’s (AA) Accountability Framework and the Women-Led Community-Based Protection (WLCBP) concept. The evaluation used a combination of participatory approaches for data collection and analysis which included, amongst others, appreciative enquiries, participatory reflection and review processes, Focus Group Discussions (FGD), Key Informant Interviews and various tools for gender analysis and rural appraisal such as village mapping, Venn diagram, Harvard Gender Analysis Matrix, etc.

The analysis shows that overall, the programme has achieved almost all its objectives as outlined in the programme design and theory of change. The programme also demonstrates compliance with almost all CHS criteria but needs more work in the areas of coordination and collaboration among the partner organizations, accountability to affected populations and achieving a full participation of the community in decision-making processes.

One of the most notable achievements is the emergence of many women leaders among the communities. The programme, facilitated by the partner organisations, was able to successfully build the capacity of local women to become more confident and self-reliant, by providing spaces where they can express their concerns and opinions freely. Capacity building and strengthening the local capacity and community resilience are clearly the areas where this programme excels; cost efficiency and capacity to deliver results with the optimal use of resources is also another winning point for the programme. While the financial benefits were comparatively insignificant, for example the income from livelihood activities, the programme has clearly invested in the future by using the resources to develop local institutions, knowledge transfer and experiences and hone the skills of local partners and communities, particularly women, to address humanitarian crises and creating opportunities for women’s leadership in this area.

The programme findings that could be identified as lessons learned are as follows:

1) The requirement to follow the CHS and AA humanitarian standards such as the Accountability Framework, AA’s Humanitarian Signature and WLCBP should be accompanied with proper guidance on how to understand and put them into operation. Partners did follow YAA’s guidance but were yet to understand fully how it is interpreted in the design and implementation;

2) The initial assessment was sufficient to make informed decisions for the programme design, particularly in the first phase. In the second phase, however, a more in-depth needs assessment should be carried out to better address the needs of the community, instead of responding to a “wish list” such as in implementing livelihood activities where only a few of the beneficiaries could participate meaningfully;

3) Working with women focused organizations is a strategic choice of partnership. It is important, however, to provide clear guidance, regular monitoring and mentoring on how to measure their performance to ensure that it is in line with YAA’s agenda on women-led protection programmes humanitarian contexts;

4) The scale of the programme and type of intervention was quite challenging for implementing partners. Proper support to improve their capacity in planning, operations and financial management should be an integral part of the capacity building intervention from YAA;

5) Different focus, agenda and characteristics of partners affect the level of coordination and cooperation between implementing partners. While each achieved the targeted outputs, there was no connection or complementary agenda amongst them. Inter-partner cross learning and support should be encouraged and promoted;

6) Livelihood activities, albeit small in scale and limited to the production of certain commodities only, are a good entry point at the community level and have a lot of potential to be scaled up for sustainability;

7) Advocacy work should be inherent to the activities on the ground, as many initiatives could be promoted with sufficient support from relevant government agencies, be it in the form of legalizing land titles by village authorities, or providing links to external resources for scaling up production and access to markets, or improving product quality and business management capacity;

8) While the programme has encouraged partners to facilitate community-based disaster risk mapping, there is little understanding on how to assess the environmental impact of disasters or whether a mitigation plan is in place; and

9) It is unfortunate that the programme, despite YAA’s expertise and experience in advocacy work, has not yet addressed the pertinent issues relevant to disaster risk reduction and humanitarian action in the region; partners only launched sporadic advocacy work without significant results related to the rights of survivors. Interestingly, at the village level, several women, who engaged in the programme have successfully advocated for these issues and influenced government decisions – such as in obtaining a living allowance as well as a stimulant fund for housing. This needs to be documented and promoted for possible replication in other areas.

Recommendations for the improvement of the humanitarian actions: