Field Story: Holding Hands to Lessen the Burden of Jabodetabek and Karawang Flood Survivors

It was Sunday (7/3) when Rika (28-year-old) welcomed us warmly. She invited us into her living room, where we chatted and discussed her story. Although her house was hit with flood days ago, the living room, which was now covered with blue tarpaulin and mat, felt comfortable enough to be in. According to Rika, she had cleaned her house before our arrival and she had covered the area with the emergency shelter tool kit that she received from Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia).

“I am very happy and grateful to receive the aid. It is very helpful (to my family),” Rika shared.

Rika and her family were among the flood survivors who lived in the Bekasi Regency. On February 21, 2021, a stream of water entered Rika’s house and swamped the rooms, up to 1-meter high. When it happened, Rika and her husband immediately took their baby (10 months old) and child (8 years old) to a safer place, which was their relatives’ home.

“We weren’t able to take any belongings with us. We only had what was on our body,” Rika said.

Five days after the water had subsided, Rika and her family decided to head back into their house.

However, ahead of them was a piling amount of homework. They had to clean the house slowly and carefully, especially as it was filled with mud and snakes were spotted sneaking into the rooms.

Rika predicted that it would take some time until the house would be available for use again. She mentioned the furniture, such as cupboards, mats, and kitchen appliances, that were damaged by the flood. She also mentioned how the bare floor was still damp from the flood.