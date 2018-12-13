13 Dec 2018

FAO and Belgium collaboration contributes to the recovery of earthquake- and tsunami-affected farming communities in Central Sulawesi

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 13 Dec 2018 View Original

The deadliest earthquake in more than a decade struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 28 September, followed by a tsunami. The combination of natural hazards has killed around 2 100 people and caused extensive landslides, displacements and destruction.

In the districts affected, including Palu, many families were entirely dependent on agriculture and/or fisheries, and lost considerable assets, including equipment and inputs. Failure to support the resumption of local crop production would have aggravated food security and nutrition at the household level and increased the dependency of farmers on external food assistance.

The agriculture sector, including horticulture, employs 52 percent of the total population. Damages to the sector affect the employment and future income of Palu’s workforce. Transportation and infrastructural damages are expected to limit the cash flow of farmers, horticulture crop production, processing and trading. This leads to the decrease of household income. Moreover, as horticulture products are perishable, greater loss and deterioration in quality occurs along the supply chain from farm to market, which significantly affects farmers’ income.

In response, FAO is supporting the efforts of the Government of Indonesia to help the people of Central Sulawesi in their recovery. With a contribution of USD 200 000 from Belgium through the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation (SFERA), FAO is supporting around 3 000 vulnerable farming families in the Tawaeli sub-district of Palu, one of the most affected areas whose people are mainly dependent on horticulture, particularly vegetable and fruit production.

As part of the Food Security and Livelihoods Response Strategy of the Central Sulawesi Response Plan, FAO is able to respond quickly to enable affected farming families – particularly horticulture-dependent livelihoods – to restore their food production and livelihoods, and improve food security. FAO-Belgium partnership will enhance horticulture crop production through the replacement of tools and planting equipment, restocking of seeds and limited provision of fertilizers. This support will help ensure farmers’ a rapid restart of production and sustain the livelihoods of the rural population.

