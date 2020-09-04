The facts: Indonesia earthquakes, tsunamis and other natural disasters

Indonesia, which is the world's largest island country and located between the Indian and the Pacific Ocean, regularly faces the hardship of many natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

On average, [at least one major natural disaster has occurred in Indonesia every month since the 2004 tsunami, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and events caused by climate change.

Indonesia has coped with the challenges of natural disasters for hundreds of years, with recorded earthquakes and volcanic eruptions dating back to the 13th Century. Even just from 1990 to present, the citizens of Indonesia have endured numerous natural disasters, including over a dozen major natural disaster events in the last 30 years.

In Indonesia's second deadly tsunami of this year, residents on the Sunda Strait were hit with a 10-foot-tall (three meters) tsunami without warning. More than 400 people are reported dead.

As disaster response teams search for survivors, the death toll continues to rise and hundreds remain missing, trapped or displaced.

Nearly 22,000 people have been evacuated or displaced and many are in need of food, water and basic healthcare. It’s the rainy season in Indonesia, and floods of more than six feet (two meters) have sent even more people fleeing from their homes, further complicating the response.

We are rushing to get help to the affected areas. Mercy Corps’ Indonesia Response Team is deploying a team and coordinating with other organizations, especially those who can do search and rescue, as some villages remain inaccessible, blocked by the debris from the tsunami.

How to aid Indonesia tsunami and earthquake relief efforts

As countries and NGOs seek to respond to the immediate needs of survivors, support is needed to fund these relief efforts. By making a donation to disaster relief efforts, you can help Indonesia tsunami aid reach those most affected with life-saving medical care and supplies. Every gift allows us to better respond to the needs of all people recovering from these natural disasters.