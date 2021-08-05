FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Major Milestone in Administration’s Global Vaccination Efforts: More Than 100 Million U.S. COVID-⁠19 Vaccine Doses Donated and Shipped Abroad

Building off of last week’s announcement of additional actions that we are taking to stop the spread of the Delta variant and get more people vaccinated in the United States, President Biden will give an update on another critical piece of his strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic: stopping the spread of the virus abroad. As one part of our strategy to do that, the President has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world and is acting with the same urgency to combat the virus abroad as here at home. Today, the President will announce that the U.S. has now donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries – a major milestone that cements the United States as the global leader in COVID-19 vaccine donations. According to the United Nations, this is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit.

In June, the President committed to donate at least 80 million vaccines from the U.S. supply to countries throughout the world, and he promised to continue to share as we are able. Today’s announcement is a fulfillment of his promise and a significant down payment on hundreds of millions of more doses that the U.S. will deliver in the coming weeks. The United States has been able to share these doses because of the aggressive action the President took when he came into office to secure enough vaccines for all Americans. The majority of these vaccines – made in the United States – were shipped through COVAX. The United States has also worked in close partnership with key regional partners, including the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

These more than 110 million doses – that are already saving lives around the world – are just the beginning of the Administration’s efforts to provide vaccines to the world. Starting at the end of this month, the Administration will begin shipping a half a billion Pfizer doses that the United States has pledged to purchase and donate to 100 low- income countries in need.

Biden Administration’s Approach to Sharing U.S. Vaccines: Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need. Importantly, the United States has not and will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries. Our aim is to save lives.

The Administration looks at a variety of factors, including COVID-19 case rates, death rates, and hospitalizations; current vaccination rates; responses to surges; and a country’s ability to receive vaccines and put shots into arms.

We will continue to work with COVAX, regional partners such as the African Union and CARICOM, and other partners to ensure these vaccines are delivered in a way that is equitable and follows the science and public health data. This is a unique moment in history, and it requires American leadership, science and ingenuity, perseverance, and we are demonstrating that we can deliver results for people around the world.