Evaluation of Indonesia WFP Country Strategic Plan 2017-2020, October 2020

Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

Evaluation features

The Indonesia country strategic plan (CSP) evaluation was conducted between June 2019 and May 2020. In order to assess strategic and operational continuity, the evaluation covers WFP activities implemented from January 2016 to June 2019, assessing both the earlier Indonesia country programme (CP) (2016) and the CSP for 2017–2020. Through four main questions it assesses WFP’s strategic positioning and the extent to which WFP has made the strategic shift expected under the CSP; the CSP’s contribution to strategic outcomes; how efficiently the CSP was implemented; and the factors explaining WFP performance.

This follows a country portfolio evaluation completed in 2014.

The evaluation was timed to provide evidence and lessons to inform the development of the next WFP CSP in Indonesia. The main users for this evaluation are the WFP Indonesia country office, the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, WFP headquarters technical divisions, the Government of Indonesia and other partners.