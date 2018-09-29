29 Sep 2018

European Commission: Statement on the deadly earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original

Brussels, 29 September 2018

High Representative/Vice President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides issue the following statement:

Hundreds of people have lost their lives as yet another deadly natural disaster has hit Indonesia.

Our thoughts are with the victims and all affected as well as with the first responders who are working hard to save lives under very difficult conditions. We express our condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

The European Union stands by the people and authorities of Indonesia at this difficult time and we have offered our full support.

The EU has already activated its emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service to assist the authorities. We continue to closely monitor the situation and we are ready to mobilise more assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.