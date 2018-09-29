European Commission: Statement on the deadly earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia

Brussels, 29 September 2018

High Representative/Vice President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides issue the following statement:

Hundreds of people have lost their lives as yet another deadly natural disaster has hit Indonesia.

Our thoughts are with the victims and all affected as well as with the first responders who are working hard to save lives under very difficult conditions. We express our condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

The European Union stands by the people and authorities of Indonesia at this difficult time and we have offered our full support.

The EU has already activated its emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service to assist the authorities. We continue to closely monitor the situation and we are ready to mobilise more assistance.