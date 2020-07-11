EU signs “Team Europe” grant agreements worth €5.3 million to help tackle COVID-19 and its socio-economic consequences in Indonesia

Jakarta, 10/07/2020 - 06:27, UNIQUE ID: 200710_17

The European Union (EU) has signed three grant agreements worth €5.3 million or IDR 86 billion with European and Indonesian NGOs working in partnership to help Indonesia contain the COVID-19 outbreak and its social and economic consequences.

The European Union (EU) has signed three grant agreements worth €5.3 million or IDR 86 billion with European and Indonesian NGOs working in partnership to help Indonesia contain the COVID-19 outbreak and its social and economic consequences.

Three European NGOs – Stichting World Vision Nederland, Association Federation Handicap International, and Stichting Hivos – teamed up with 8 Indonesian NGOs: Yayasan Wahana Visi Indonesia, Perkumpulan Relawan CIS Timor, Perkumpulan Sasana Inklusi dan Gerakan Advokasi Difabel (SIGAB) Indonesia, Center for Indonesia’s Strategic Development Initiatives (CISDI), Perkumpulan Lingkaran Pendidikan Alternatif untuk Perempuan (KAPAL Perempuan), Perkumpulan Pamflet Generasi, Perkumpulan Untuk Peningkatan Usaha Kecil (PUPUK) and Yayasan Sentra Advokasi Perempuan Difabel dan Anak (SAPDA).

“We are proud to announce the signing of three new grant agreements through our Civil society support programme to mitigate the health crisis caused by COVID-19 and to overcome its economic and social consequences for the citizens of Indonesia, in particular the poor and the vulnerable. We expect that the joint actions of the NGOs will benefit more than 2.9 million Indonesians in 8 target provinces,” said EU Ambassador Vincent Piket.

All actions will aim at:

responding to the immediate health crisis and the resulting humanitarian needs of marginalised and high-risk populations, such as people with disability, elderly, children under 5 years, youth, pregnant and lactating women, women-headed households, sexual and gender minorities, persons at risk of mental health and psychosocial distress, the immune-suppressed, people living with HIV, and people with chronic diseases such as tuberculosis;

strengthening health, water and sanitation systems, as well as Indonesia’s capacity and preparedness to deal with the pandemic;

mitigating the immediate social and economic consequences on vulnerable populations, including support to the private sector with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, and government reforms to reduce poverty.

The involvement of NGOs is crucial given that they have proven to be the closest organisations to vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects cover 8 provinces, namely DKI Jakarta, West Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and North Maluku with an expected implementation period of 18-24 months.

About the EU’s “Team Europe” coronavirus response in Indonesia

To support partner countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the EU has launched the “Team Europe” approach. The objective of the “Team Europe” approach is to combine resources from the EU, its Member States and European financial institutions. “Team Europe” has mobilised around €20 million in grants to support Indonesia. Besides working with NGOs, the EU is preparing a grant accompanying loans by the German development bank KfW to support teaching hospitals in South Sulawesi and East Java. Other EU projects promote health sector investments and the UN Multi Sector Response Plan. An additional €20 million support the WHO to strengthen health systems and pandemic response in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia. More info: https://bit.ly/TeamEuropeIndonesia(link is external)

About European Union

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political union of 27 Member States. Together, they have built a zone of stability, democracy and sustainable development whilst maintaining cultural diversity, tolerance and individual freedoms. In 2012, the EU was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the causes of peace, reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe. The EU is the largest trade block in the world, as well as the world's largest source and destination of foreign direct investment. Collectively, the EU and its Member States are the largest donor of Official Development Assistance (ODA), providing more than half of ODA globally.

Author

Press and information team of the Delegation to INDONESIA and BRUNEI DARUSSALAM

Press and Information