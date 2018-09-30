EU releases €1.5 million in emergency aid for victims of Indonesian earthquake

Brussels, 30 September 2018

Following the high number of casualties and damages caused by the earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia this weekend, the European Commission has released an initial €1.5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides said: “We are acting fast to channel emergency aid to those most affected in Indonesia. Our funding will assist the most vulnerable and help provide essential supplies such as food, shelter, water and sanitation and medical supplies. This is EU solidarity in action. Our thoughts are with all the victims and first responders working around the clock to save lives”.

In addition, the Commission is deploying a humanitarian expert to the area to help coordinate the EU's relief efforts and it has activated the EU's emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service.

The Commission's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) is closely monitoring developments and stands ready to channel further support as required.

The Commission also mobilised emergency assistance for the earthquake that struck Lombok island in Indonesia earlier this year.

