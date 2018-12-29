EU brings additional relief to the victims of recent natural disasters in Indonesia

Jakarta, 29/12/2018 - 03:14, UNIQUE ID: 181229_1

Jakarta, 29 December 2018 – The European Union is providing EUR 80 000 (approximately IDR 1.3 billion) in additional humanitarian funding to further assist the most vulnerable communities affected by three major disasters which have struck Indonesia in the span of the last six month. In July 2018, a major earthquake hit the island of Lombok, claiming more than 500 lives and causing widespread damage. In September 2018, another major earthquake left a trail of destruction on the island of Sulawesi, killing more than 2 100 people. Most recently, on 22 December 2018, a tsunami caused extensive damage to the coastal areas of Sunda Strait. At least 425 people have lost their lives.

This additional funding comes on top of previous EU assistance – the European Union allocated EUR 650 000 to the Lombok earthquake response and EUR 1.5 million in emergency aid for the victims of the Sulawesi earthquake.

The new EU funding will support the Indonesian Red Cross in delivering much needed relief assistance, such as clean water, sanitation, medical and health services and support to rebuild lost livelihoods. In response to the Sunda Strait tsunami, an EU humanitarian expert has been deployed to the affected area to assess the needs on the ground. The EU Copernicus satellite mapping service has also been activated to assess damage caused by the tsunami.

Background

The European Union and its Member States are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises.

Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO), the European Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

