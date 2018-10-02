Emergency Tsunami: Only a few hours for TSF to be operational to affected populations

TSF teams continue their progression towards Palu and Donggala. They are only a few hours’ drive from these two localities, the most affected by the earthquake and tsunami that hit Sulawesi Island on September 28. The considerable damages on roads and airport infrastructures represent a challenge to the arrival of humanitarians in this area, making relief operations very difficult.

On board of TSF’s vehicles, the satellite equipment transported will provide Internet connections to support relief teams, with hopes of rescuing victims still buried under the rubble of buildings collapsed.

According to the latest official toll, at least 1,200 people were killed. The call for international aid by the Indonesian government confirms our concerns about the gravity of the situation. The mission of TSF in collaboration with its partner: the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their emergency response and evaluation teams (ERAT) will be to increase the response to the emergency of the Indonesian National Council for Disaster Management (BNPB) and local authorities.

The earthquake and the tsunami that followed severely damaged the infrastructures of the three national telecom operators. The Donggala area is totally disconnected and only one operator works partially in part of the city of Palu making communications very difficult. In addition to the support given to the Indonesian government teams, TSF will also conduct humanitarian calling operations for the affected populations so that they can contact their loved ones.

We will keep you informed of the evolution of the situation.