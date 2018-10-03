03 Oct 2018

Emergency Supply Cache from Direct Relief to Aid Indonesian Tsunami Survivors

Relief organizations aim to avoid bottlenecks by channeling aid shipments through single coordinating agency.

By Tony Morain

Emergency supplies pre-positioned in Southeast Asia by Direct Relief have been made available to Indonesian authorities responding to survivors of the earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi.

With the main airport in Palu now open for humanitarian cargo, the Indonesian government has requested that all international aid be routed through the ASEAN Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, known as the AHA Centre.

Direct Relief signed an agreement in 2016 with the AHA Centre to pre-position and supply medicines and medical assistance to countries within the ASEAN region. Supplies from Direct Relief are currently staged at and ready for deployment from the UN Humanitarian Response Depot in Subang, Malaysia. Supplies include antibiotic ointment, bandages and other personal care items for 5,000 evacuees or displaced people.

Emergencies often trigger an outpouring of assistance that has the unintended effect of creating delays when time is of the essence. By coordinating with the AHA Centre, Direct Relief aims to prevent logistical bottlenecks and ease the burden on the local and national authorities responsible for ensuring that imported items are appropriate for the circumstances.

Adding to the stockpiled items, Direct Relief has offered the Indonesian disaster response agency (BNPB) an additional $30 million in medicine and supplies from its available inventory.

Direct Relief has set up a webpage allowing donations specifically to aid victims of the Indonesia earthquakes and tsunami. Funds donated to Direct Relief for Indonesia will be used solely for relief efforts in Indonesia.

