Emergency response on volcanic eruption and pyroclastic flow of Mount Semeru - Sitrep Number 01 [EN/ID)

1. SITUATION DESCRIPTION

a. Mount Semeru experienced an increase in volcanic activity as indicated by the occurrence of pyroclastic flow towards Besuk Kobokan, Sapitarang Village, Pronojiwo District, Lumajang Regency, East Java, on Saturday (4/12) at 15.20 (GMT+7).

b. Based on data from the Mount Semeru Volcano Observation Post (PPGA) at Gunung Sawur Post, Poncosumo Hamlet, Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, the vibration of the lava or pyroclastic flow was recorded starting at 14.47 (GMT+7) with a maximum amplitude of 20 millimeters.

c. Incandescent lava falls were observed with a sliding distance of approximately 500-800 meters with the center of the fallout being approximately 500 meters below the crater. Based on observations from BMKG, volcanic ash is moving towards the West and Southwest.

d. Activity level of Mount Semeru is at Level II (Alert)

e. Directly affected locations:

a. Pronojiwo District:

- Pronojiwo Village

- Oro-oro Ombo Desa Village

- Sumberurip Desa Village

- Supiturang Village, Curah Kobokan Hamlet

b. Candipuro District:

- Sumberwuluh Village, Dsn. Roomkajang

- Sumbermujur Village

f. Temporary Data of Affected People:

Curah Kobokan Hamlet, Supiturang Village:

• 1 died in Curah Kobokan, Supiturang Village, Pronojiwo District (already at Pasirian Hospital)

• 300 HH are displaced in the Penanggal village hall.

• 10 people have not been evacuated because the location is covered in mud.

• 41 people with burns at the Penanggal Health Center (the severe ones were

referred to Haryoto Hospital, Bhayangkara Hospital, and Pasiriyan Hospital.

• 7 people are being treated at the Candi puro Health Center

• 10 people being treated at the Penanggal Health Center

• 2 Pregnant Women at the Penanggal Health Center

Sumberwuluh Village, Renteng Village

• 2 Missing People • 8-10 People trapped in the mine owner's office

2. GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

a. Aid Command Post was opened at the official residence of the Lumajang Regency Regent

b. The Regent of Lumajang attempted to evacuate trapped residents, in coordination with Battalion 527 (the National Army).

c. The National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) has also coordinated with Kodam V Brawijaya millitary command to deploy 3 company-level units to speed up the evacuation process. In addition to evacuation via land, BNPB also prepared helicopters to help speed up the process.

3. CARITAS RESPONSE

• Caritas Indonesia coordinates with the Malang Diocese of Humanity Solidarity Team (TSKKM) on the response carried out by the Diocese

• The East Region TSKKM Coordinator is currently heading to Lumajang Parish

• Lumajang Parish will distribute packaged rice and mineral water to Candipuro Village

4. URGENT NEEDS

Urgent needs that are currently being recorded are tents, tarpaulins, raincoats, masks, glasses (google), mineral water, ready-to-eat food, and medicines.

5. COORDINATION

• Caritas Indonesia has coordinated with TSKKM and supported the TSKKM response.

• TSKKM has held a meeting with the Parish of Sta. Mary Queen of Peace Lumajang.

• Activate Media Center.

• Coordinate with Caritas Indonesia's ER-DRR unit regarding the distribution system and the collection of the latest information in the field.