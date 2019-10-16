16 Oct 2019

Emergency response training in Indonesia

Report
from MapAction
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original

Two MapAction members have just returned from Sentul, Indonesia, where they have been working with our ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) partners to help provide training to new members of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT).

MapAction volunteer Raquel Martin described it as a “Fantastic experience… An honour and a pleasure to contribute as a facilitator.”

Our participation was part of our joint programme of work with the AHA Centre (the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management) to build mapping and information management capacity among humanitarian actors in the ASEAN region, as well as helping them to prepare for disasters by putting in place essential geospatial information and resources. This work is supported by the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID OFDA).

Since the formalisation of our joint-working relationship with the AHA Centre last year, we have provided in-country and remote assistance to emergencies including Typhoon Mangkhut, the Sulawesi Earthquake and floods in Laos.

