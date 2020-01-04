04 Jan 2020

Emergency preparedness in disaster-prone Indonesia

Report
from Church World Service
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Taufiq and his family know all too well how devastating an earthquake can be. A series of earthquakes struck his village in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, last year. “I was inside the house with my mother when the quake struck,” the 11-year-old remembers.

Taufiq’s family and neighbors knew that an earthquake would likely lead to other disasters like aftershocks or tsunamis, so they fled to nearby mountains. When they returned home, it was to a scene of devastation. Thousands of people camped out in tents for months. “Before our village was destroyed by the earthquake, we had not received information on what to do when disasters strike,” Taufiq says.

Indonesia is prone to disasters, so emergency preparedness is critical. That’s why CWS and our national partner, INANTA, have a program to help communities be more prepared. We recently held information sessions and disaster response simulations in Central Sulawesi, the site of the earthquake that Taufiq survived. One of these simulations happened at his school.

In a disaster, even basic information and protective actions can be life saving. During the simulation, Taufiq and other students practiced protecting their heads as a first measure, and then practiced evacuating. Now, Taufiq says that he feels more prepared because he knows what to do if his village experiences another earthquake. And the sad fact is that for his community, it’s likely more a question of when the next disaster will strike, not if.

CWS is proud to support at-risk communities, especially schools, in preparing to act quickly and wisely when disaster strikes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.