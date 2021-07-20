Emergency grant aid in response to COVID-19 in Indonesia

On July 20, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 5.6 million US dollars to Indonesia in order to provide 2,800 oxygen concentrators through UNOPS in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in Indonesia.

This assistance will support Indonesia, Japan’s "Strategic Partner", to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, together with the provision of a total of approximately 2 million doses of vaccine, Japan will continue to extend support for Indonesia’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 situation.

[Reference: COVID-19 infections in Indonesia]

As of July 19, Indonesia has the cumulative positive cases of 2,911,733 people and the cumulative deaths of 74,920 people.