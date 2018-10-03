03 Oct 2018

Emergency Assistance to the Earthquake and Tsunami Disaster in the Republic of Indonesia

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 03 Oct 2018

  1. Today, October 3, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Team (Japan Self-Defense Force Units ) to the Republic of Indonesia, and to provide emergency relief goods (Tent, Water Purifier and Generator) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to the damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami disaster in Sulawesi in the Republic of Indonesia, in light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relationship between two countries.

  2. The SDF Unit is scheduled to leave for Indonesia today.

  3. The SDF Unit are expected to conduct activities including transporting supplies in Sulawesi and will begin assistance operation in earliest possible time after arrival, while assessing the conditions of the affected area.

