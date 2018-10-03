Emergency Assistance to the Earthquake and Tsunami Disaster in the Republic of Indonesia

Today, October 3, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Team (Japan Self-Defense Force Units ) to the Republic of Indonesia, and to provide emergency relief goods (Tent, Water Purifier and Generator) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in response to the damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami disaster in Sulawesi in the Republic of Indonesia, in light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relationship between two countries.