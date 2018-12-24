Emergency Alert: Deadly Tsunami Strikes Indonesia

By Gordon Willcock

A deadly tsunami struck in the vicinity of the Sunda Straight on Saturday, impacting the islands of Sumatra and Java, Indonesia.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency, the BNPB, is reporting that at least 222 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured. Preliminary assessments are still being completed and some areas are yet to be reached, so it is likely that the death and injury toll will rise.

Unlike most earthquake-triggered tsunamis, this disaster is thought to have been caused by an undersea landslide as a result of ongoing volcanic activity at Anak Krakatoa.

Indonesia has already been struck by multiple major earthquakes this year and recovery efforts are ongoing in those areas.

The Lombok earthquake killed more than 600 and the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami left more than 2100 dead and many more injured.

The Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Centre (MDMC), Direct Relief’s long-time local partner, already has teams working on the ground in Banten and Lampung.

In addition to coordinating with MDMC, Direct Relief emergency response staff are in contact with the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and Bumi Sehat, and will continue to monitor the situation as it develops in the next 48 hours.