Earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia Situation Report #3

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• 22 health facilities in Mamuju and Majene Districts are damaged by the January 15th West Sulawesi earthquake. i

• Emergency medical teams supported by Project HOPE in West Tapalang have reached more than 500 people with medical consultations.

• Needs on the ground include medical support for non-communicable diseases, the common cold, and gastrointestinal illnesses; personal protective equipment to reduce the spread of COVID-19; and increased COVID-19 screening capacity.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck West Sulawesi continues to impact the delivery of healthcare services in the region. The BNPB reports that in addition to damage to more than 7,850 homes, 22 health centers were damaged by the earthquake. Project HOPE’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) has reported that one of the region’s hospitals collapsed due to the earthquake. With concerns remaining about additional aftershocks or the potential for tsunamis along the coastline, locals are sheltering in evacuation sites. The largest of these sites, Mankarra Stadium in Mamuju, is sheltering approximately 10,000 displaced people without sufficient COVID-19 screening, social distancing measures, or personal protective equipment (PPE).

Prior to the earthquake, a COVID-19 outbreak was impacting the Mamuju and Majene Districts. With large numbers of displaced people now in congregate settings without sufficient access to PPE or testing capabilities there is concern over the spread of COVID-19 cases. Over the last seven days 84,350 new cases have been confirmed across Indonesia, close to the highest seven total reported to date.ii Due to a limited but growing testing capacity in the earthquake impacted region, the total number of new cases may be higher.