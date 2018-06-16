Earthquake in Sumenep injures six, damages 77 houses

Karina M. Tehusijarana

The Jakarta Post

Jakarta | Thu, June 14, 2018 | 07:11 pm

Two days before Idul Fitri, residents of Sumenep regency on Madura island, East Java, were surprised by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that left dozens of houses damaged.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded the earthquake at 8:06 p.m. on Wednesday, with an epicenter about 6 kilometers northeast of Sumenep at a depth of 12 km.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that the earthquake was felt for five seconds. Residents, many of whom were performing tarawih (evening Ramadhan prayers), scrambled out of their houses and other buildings in panic.

According to the the BNPB the quake was felt in the Bulaan, Batu Putih Laok, Bantelan, and Sergeng villages of Batu Putih district and also in the Dasuk Timur village of Dasuk district.

The quake resulted in six injuries, heavy damage to 25 houses and two mosques, and light damage to 52 houses, one mosque, one madrasah and one pesantren (islamic boarding school). The losses are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of rupiah.

The Sumenep regency Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) together with military, police, search and rescue, Red Cross and volunteer personnel are continuing to conduct data collection and emergency management. (swd)