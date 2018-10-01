01 Oct 2018

Earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

Report
from Groupe Urgence - Réhabilitation - Développement
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

The major disasters that have taken place in recent years have led to significant improvements in the international natural disaster response system, which have highlighted:

  • the role of the national authorities in terms of disaster management
  • the role of the municipal authorities in coordinating relief on the ground
  • the role of local civil society networks: Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers, national and local NGOs, and religious and moral authorities
  • new mapping and information generation mechanisms via social networks.

