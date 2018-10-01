Earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

The major disasters that have taken place in recent years have led to significant improvements in the international natural disaster response system, which have highlighted:

the role of the national authorities in terms of disaster management

the role of the municipal authorities in coordinating relief on the ground

the role of local civil society networks: Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers, national and local NGOs, and religious and moral authorities

new mapping and information generation mechanisms via social networks.

Read more:

http://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/IMG/pdf/364-Int_Tsunami.pdf

https://www.urd.org/Apres-le-tsunami-reconstruire-l,444

https://www.urd.org/Tsunami-10-years-after

www.urd.org/IMG/pdf/EvaluationPostTsunami_10LeconsApprises_FR.pdf

https://www.urd.org/IMG/pdf/rapport_DASHaiti.pdf

https://www.urd.org/Videos-of-the-Real-time-Evaluation

https://www.urd.org/IMG/pdf/Lessons_learnt_and_areas_to_be_improved_in_N...

https://www.urd.org/Nepal-earthquake-a-rapid-review-of