Earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.
The major disasters that have taken place in recent years have led to significant improvements in the international natural disaster response system, which have highlighted:
- the role of the national authorities in terms of disaster management
- the role of the municipal authorities in coordinating relief on the ground
- the role of local civil society networks: Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers, national and local NGOs, and religious and moral authorities
- new mapping and information generation mechanisms via social networks.
Read more:
http://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/IMG/pdf/364-Int_Tsunami.pdf
https://www.urd.org/Apres-le-tsunami-reconstruire-l,444
https://www.urd.org/Tsunami-10-years-after
www.urd.org/IMG/pdf/EvaluationPostTsunami_10LeconsApprises_FR.pdf
https://www.urd.org/IMG/pdf/rapport_DASHaiti.pdf
https://www.urd.org/Videos-of-the-Real-time-Evaluation
https://www.urd.org/IMG/pdf/Lessons_learnt_and_areas_to_be_improved_in_N...
https://www.urd.org/Nepal-earthquake-a-rapid-review-of