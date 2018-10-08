08 Oct 2018

DTM Indonesia Displacement and Protection Cluster: Earthquake in Lombok 2018, Narrative Report (19 September 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Sep 2018
Download PDF (783.29 KB)

Highlights

  • On 23 August 2018, as the impact of the series of the earthquake, the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) recorded there were 563 people dead, 1.116 injured, and 417.529 displaced

  • On 12—16 September 2018, the MoSA and Dinsos of Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB) province (in collaboration with the University and technically supported by IOM) conducted survey in 6 Districts& 1 City affected by EQ in NTB.

  • 432,015 people (53% women and 47% men), 130,491 Households, are recorded as IDPs in the first round of DTM site assessment where they spread out in 2,700 camps with various type of shelter.

