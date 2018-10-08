DTM Indonesia Displacement and Protection Cluster: Earthquake in Lombok 2018, Narrative Report (19 September 2018)

Highlights

On 23 August 2018, as the impact of the series of the earthquake, the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) recorded there were 563 people dead, 1.116 injured, and 417.529 displaced

On 12—16 September 2018, the MoSA and Dinsos of Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB) province (in collaboration with the University and technically supported by IOM) conducted survey in 6 Districts& 1 City affected by EQ in NTB.